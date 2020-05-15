Society One person died, 64 more cases of coronavirus were confirmed There are 64 newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia, and one person died in the last 24 hours Source: B92 Friday, May 15, 2020 | 15:13 Tweet Share Foto: Gettyimages/Emanuele Cremaschi Stringer

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Serbia thus rose to 10.438.



The total number of victims is now 225, and the mortality rate is 2.16 percent. 837 people were hospitalized, and a total of 20 patients were on respirators.



The number of cured is 4.301.



In the last 24 hours, 5.873 samples were tested, and a total of 168.670.