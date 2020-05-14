Society Two more people died, 79 new patients According to the latest data, two more patients lost the battle with COVID-19. Out of 6.194 tested, 79 people were infected, it was published on covid19.rs Source: B92 Thursday, May 14, 2020 | 15:38 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Emanuele Cremaschi stringer

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, two patients died from coronavirus, while 6.194 got tested for the last 24 hours, out of which 79 people proved to be positive to COVID-19.



Total of 10.374 cases with diagnosed coronavirus have been recorded.



A total number of deaths stands at 224, and the mortality rate is 2.15 percent.



On Thursday, 2.949 people have still been hospitalised, 20 of them are on respirators, while 4.084 have recovered so far.



A total of 162.797 samples were tested that met the case definition criteria.