Two died, 52 new cases, a total of 10.295 infected in Serbia

In the last 24 hours, according to Serbia’s Health Ministry, 52 people got infected with COVID-19

A total of 10.295 cases positive for coronavirus were confirmed, it was published on covid19.rs website.

Two more people died from COVID-19, bringing total number of deaths to 222.

For the last 24 hours, 5.299 people were tested.

The mortality rate stands at 2.16 percent.

The total number of patients who recovered is 3.824, while 992 were hospitalized.

