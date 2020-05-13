Society WHO Director in Serbia: Extremely high probability for the second wave in the fall Director of the World Health Organization's office in Serbia Marijan Ivanusa said that there is a high probability for the second wave of COVID-19 in the fall Source: Beta Wednesday, May 13, 2020 | 10:14 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG / DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC / an

"We hope that the summer will be relatively calm, but it is certainly extremely likely that it will return in the fall, and some peaks of the epidemic may even be over the summer," Ivanusa said as a guest in the morning program of RTS.



He stated that it is now much more important than before to respect measures of protection against the spread of coronavirus infection.



"Especially where there are a lot of people, such as public transport, such as cafes, restaurants and so on. These are situations that are, in a way, the most dangerous," he said.



The reason for this is that over 90 percent of people are still susceptible to the virus and if they come in contact with it they get sick again.



"So, the more we hang out, we go to work, we go to restaurants, the higher the probability of getting in contact with the virus, which is why, unfortunately, the number of patients can increase very quickly," he said.



He also stated that the Serbian health system reacted excellently to the coronavirus outburst.



"The capacities were enough because the health system was switched to COVID. So, for now, everything went great. We see that there are enough capacities for testing, monitoring and - in the end - isolation, if necessary," Ivanusa said.



As he said, the countries that are the biggest hotbeds of coronavirus, namely the United States, Spain, Russia and Great Britain, did not introduce strict measures in time and that is why they came to that situation.