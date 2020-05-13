Society B92.net finds out: Half a million citizens applied for 100 € in the first three hours In the first 3 hours, half a million Serbian citizens applied for the payment of financial assistance in the amount of 100 € through the portal of the Treasury. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 | 11:25 Tweet Share

We remind you that all adult citizens of the Republic of Serbia, with a valid ID card and residence in the Republic of Serbia, have the right to financial assistance. All they need to do is enter their ID card number, ID number, as well as choose the bank through which they want to be paid, regardless of whether they have an open account there or not.



Registration will begin on Friday, May 15, by phone, through the contact center, while its phone number will be published on Friday morning.



Recipients of pensions and financial social assistance are automatically registered for the payment of this financial assistance, which will start for them on Friday, May 15.



We remind you that the goal of supporting its citizens in times of crisis caused by the epidemic of the novel COVID-19 virus, the Government of the Republic of Serbia has decided to enable all adult citizens residing in the Republic of Serbia and with a valid ID card to receive one-time assistance of 100 euros in dinars.