In Serbia, 67 newly infected, two people died

In the last 24 hours, tests of 67 people came back positive, while two people died

Source: B92
Getty Images/Francois Nel
5.700 people were tested for the last 24 hours, while since the outbreak of the epidemic, 151.304 people were tested.

A total of 10.243 cases were registered in Serbia, and 220 people died as a result of COVID-19 infection. 3.600 people were cured.

There are currently 1.085 patients in hospitals.

According to the latest data, the mortality rate stands at 2.15 percent.

