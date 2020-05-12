In Serbia, 67 newly infected, two people died
In the last 24 hours, tests of 67 people came back positive, while two people diedSource: B92
5.700 people were tested for the last 24 hours, while since the outbreak of the epidemic, 151.304 people were tested.
A total of 10.243 cases were registered in Serbia, and 220 people died as a result of COVID-19 infection. 3.600 people were cured.
There are currently 1.085 patients in hospitals.
According to the latest data, the mortality rate stands at 2.15 percent.