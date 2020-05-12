Society Kon: We clearly show that we do not behave in line with the recommended measures Epidemiologist Predrag Kon expressed concern over the relaxation of people and non-compliance with the recommendations after lifting the state of emergency Source: B92 Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | 09:39 Tweet Share Printskrin TV Prva

"The numbers are good and everything we see is good, but the behavior is not in line with what the current situation is. We certainly still have the virus in circulation," Kon said in the morning program of TV Prva.



In the first days after the measures were relaxed, he was satisfied with the situation, especially in public transport. "I am very worried about the political turmoil, seriously, because such public mass gatherings are reliable places where the virus can be transmitted. Whether the gatherings are political or not, it doesn't matter", Kon said.



Those who respect the highest measures are the elders who have become aware that they are the most vulnerable.



"We are showing that we do not know how to respect measures and that we should be obliged to wear masks and respect other measures," Kon pointed out.



He says that he does not feel any personal responsibility for disrespecting the measures, but he adds: "But if you ask me whether I'm worried - I am."



"We will express this concern, I believe that other colleagues will do that as well, and that's where the professional affect of the Crisis Staff ends when it comes to intolerant behavior", Kon concluded.