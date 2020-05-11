Society Loncar: Absolutely true VIDEO Serbian Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar, said that Serbia can expect the end of the coronavirus epidemic, but with respect of certain conditions. Source: B92, prva Monday, May 11, 2020 | 20:00 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

He said that it is absolutely true that most people relaxed a lot after the measures were mitigated, as Dr Predrag Kon said earlier.



"The epidemic is not over. It is important that we respect three things, and those are: distance, a mask indoors and hand washing", he said. "If we adhered to that according to the current parameters, we would not have infected people on June 15," he added in an interview for TV Prva.



"Only, we cannot end the fight with the coronavirus, Europe and the whole world must end it, too. There is no relaxation, things are going in the direction of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but with respect to these conditions," Minister Loncar explained.



"We implemented the measures, they were difficult, but we saved human lives."



He thanked all health workers in Serbia, adding that among the consequences of the coronavirus is also an increase in the salaries of medical workers.