Another 62 new cases of coronavirus, three more died According to the latest data, 62 more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia over the past 24 hours Monday, May 11, 2020 | 18:15

According to the latest data, a total of 10.176 coronavirus positive cases have been registered so far.



Three patients died in Serbia, bringing total death toll in the country to 218.



Number of hospitalised stands at 1.123, 29 of whom are on respirators, ten less than yesterday.



5.012 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, while 3.290 people have recovered.



The mortality rate is 1.2 percent.