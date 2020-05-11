Society Kisic Tepavcevic: Nobody asked me to assume minister's position Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said that she did not consider becoming the Minister of Health, nor did anyone offered her that position. Source: B92 Monday, May 11, 2020 | 13:28 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

She said on TV Pink that such an offer would be surprising for her.



Kisic Tepavcevic additionally explained that it is not necessary to wear a protective mask outdoors.



"When we move in the open space, we don't need a mask, especially if we go for a walk with family members," Kisic said, adding that everything depends on a personal responsibility, and that cafes, no matter how much we missed them, should be avoided at this point.



Kisic stated that she did not personally look back on the praise, nor the comments that referred to her physical appearance.



She said that the media are trying to get various things out, and as she says, she find the funniest the interview she never even gave.