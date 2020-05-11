Society Nestorovic: Coronavirus weakens, treated with light, the vaccine unlikely to be made Pulmonologist Dr Branimir Nestorovic said that great caution isn't necessary anymore, and that he does not believe that the vaccine will be made. Source: B92 Monday, May 11, 2020 | 12:30 Tweet Share Printskrin/TV B92

"The right moment is for us all to give our contribution to this wonderful country of wonderful people. I think that every human tragedy and catastrophe has a good side. Those wars that were terrible in the 1990s raised the national consciousness of Serbs, right? The problem in Kosovo and Metohija showed that there are some Serbs there. This coronavirus epidemic showed one trait that I admire about Serbs, and that is that we are solidary and disciplined people. So, everyone who spat on us can say that we are better than everyone else".



Genetics is also responsible for the good results among Serbs, Nestorovic pointed out in an interview for TV Pancevo.



"For those who are outside the risk groups, the pandemic is over for them, while the elderly can be cautious. I don't know for how long, maybe until the end of May. They should wear a mask if they are indoors. If they walk alone outside, you don't need any mask, protective equipment, ultraviolet rays are deadly for this virus, it has now become clear".



He stated that the coronavirus can be treated with light and that it is now important to sunbathe.



"A little more caution for two or three weeks for at-risk groups. Other age groups should follow the recommended measures, but they don't have to. I'll tell you why they don't have to - now, individual responsibility is at stage. This is not the virus from the beginning of the epidemic, it is incomparably weaker, there are no serious patients, on a respirator. At this stage, everyone has the right to choose what to do".



As local television reported, Nestorovic reiterated that we now have the right to choose whether to become infected.



He thinks that the vaccine will be difficult to make, because the virus is changing.



He advises the elderly to engage in gardening, because the people who take up gardening are calmer.



The pandemic is over, now is the time to turn to life, Nestorovic pointed out.



He pointed out that it is unusual that there is no zero patient.



He also spoke about the fact that prayer is healing.



"The priests prayed for a group of people who were ill. They knew nothing about them, only the names and the diagnosis. It turned out that 40% of them were cured."



"Now is the time for us to dedicate to ourselves both mentally and physically. Coronavirus has shown its quality, we are in solidarity, and everyone can say that we are better than others and that has been seen in many ways. This is a biblical thing. You will see what will happen, priorities will change. There were strange promotions and ideas.The world came to a strange situation. Coronavirus just triggered it. This showed how much human health had collapsed. It also showed the weaknesses of the system in the West. "NATO did not send any teams to Poland. I was proud when we sent masks and equipment. That's us. We are small and we do not have great financial opportunities. We have shown the qualities we have. We are the only multinational country in the Balkans."



The virus in Italy was not from Wuhan, but from Korea, he told TV Pancevo.



"In Italy, they had a difficult flu season, then a coronavirus hit them, and then at the end of February another wave of coronavirus came to them. There is no zero patient anywhere. Nobody knows how the virus came. Virologists suspect that the virus came from China. If it has really been made by someone. This virus, which is very unusual, has traits that no other has. We have never had a virus like this before. Such a virus has not existed before. It was a theory that it attacks erythrocytes. It is not possible. No one in the world knows the answer. There are few questions and mysteries left that we will not be able to resolve. There is always a possibility that someone messed with experiments," Nestorovic concluded.