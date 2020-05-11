Society Kindergartens have started working in Serbia, pediatrician's certificate is required Kindergartens in Serbia started working this morning, and 308 facilities were opened in Belgrade Source: Tanjug Monday, May 11, 2020 | 12:15 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/ TV Prva

Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic, who visited the kindergarten "Sveta Petka" in the municipality of Savski venac this morning, says that the opening of the kindergarten is a confirmation that life is easily normalizing.



He stated that all kindergartens in Belgrade were disinfected, and the yards were treated for ticks.



"For now, it is recommended that children whose parents work go to kindergartens, but the city will not send any children home from kindergartens", Vesic said.



Barriers are set up in front of all kindergartens, and the temperature at the entrance is measured for both parents and children.



Vesic says that 5.890 employees are returning to kindergartens and adds that 225 workers, 61 nurses and 120 cleaning workers who helped in COVID hospitals have not returned.



It is planned that 20.000 to 25.000 children will return to kindergartens in Belgrade, and according to Vesic, both state and private kindergartens will start working.



City Secretary Slavko Gak says that the city did everything to keep the children safe and that all the recommendations of the profession were respected.



He added that most of the prescribed measures, about 80 percent, are already implemented by kindergartens in their daily activities.



"A pediatrician's certificate is needed for children to come to the kindergarten, but that is nothing new, because even before, when a child does not come for 5 days, a pediatrician's confirmation is necessary," Gak said.



He added that preschool institutions will be flexible and in terms of letters of confirmation for parents, that it is necessary for them to work from the company's headquarters.



Gak stated that the City provided all the necessary equipment for the employees, that 100.000 masks and 100.000 gloves, 17.000 washable masks, all the necessary means for disinfection were procured.



The director of the preschool institution Savski venac, Gordana Petrovic, who welcomed the children in the facility "Sveta Petka" this morning, says that today there will be about 35 children in that facility out of 280 that are normally enrolled.



She stated that all 11 facilities within the preschool constitution "Savski venac" were opened this morning.



"We have made an operational plan on how to work in small groups, how to make the stay easier for the children. We hope that the children will slowly start returning," Petrovic said.