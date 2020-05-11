Society "Appearance of new hotspots is worrying, we will have newly infected throughout June" Director of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases Goran Stevanovic said the end of the epidemic is in sight, we've entered a phase called the beginning of the end. Source: RTS Monday, May 11, 2020 | 11:15 Tweet Share .FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/ nr

It is too early to say when it will be over, according to him. "This is a story that will not end in May, and we will have new patients during June, and maybe even longer after that," Dr Stevanovic said.



Dr Goran Stevanovic said that coronavirus epidemic is not being extinguished, but is calming down, that is, that all the measures that have been taken have led to a drop in the number of patients.



"At the end of last week, there were up to 50 examinations per night, 81 patients were examined last night. The epidemic is not going away, it is slowly calming down, but that calming down can take time," Stevanovic stated for the Public Service.



On the other hand, Stevanovic adds, the appearance of new hotspots is something that is expected and that will happen in the coming weeks and that requires caution.



In support of that, Stevanovic said, new data are coming from other countries, which show that the epidemic has not yet been completely extinguished and that we must not relax.



"It can be expected that the number of patients will increase again if prevention measures are not respected indoors, and the new hotspots will certainly affect the increase in the total number of patients," Dr Stevanovic pointed out.



According to him, the appearance of new hotspots is also the reason why COVID capacities are not reduced, because the health system must be ready for every patient.



As he said, Tanjug reports, the appearance of new hotspots such as Leskovac is worrying.



He points out that the end of the epidemic is in sight, that we have gone through the worst and that we have entered a phase called the beginning of the end, but when it will be, it is too early to say.



"The most important thing is to see how the easing of measures, but also our behavior, will affect the total number of patients, we will see that in five to seven days", Stevanovic said. Only one patient at the Infectious Diseases Clinic is on a respirator presently.



Serbia has entered the 10th week of the epidemic and the infection curve can be expected to drop to one percent.