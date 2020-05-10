Society "The presence of the virus spreading is not expected in June" Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said today that Serbia has entered the 10th week of the epidemic, when the infection curve can be expected to drop to one percent Source: Tanjug Sunday, May 10, 2020 | 20:45 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

Dr Kon added that the presence of the virus in the circulation is not expected in June.



"The fact is that it still exists, but I remind you that the mitigation of measures started on April 27. In the first week, we have opened beauty salons, gyms, hair salons, nothing happened, the activity is still weak, which is good," Kon stated for Pink TV.



After the opening of cafes and restaurants and the start of public transport, it will be seen what kind of response it will have, as well as the departure of children to kindergartens, Kon added.



"This is all under control, it is important that measures are taken and used in the right way, but also that we return to life, because that is also very important," Kon said.



As he says, parents who will send their children to kindergartens will get good advice from those who work directly with them.



"The educators are completely ready and have experience, there were talks to prepare the children, I do not expect any problems, but we are here to react if we hear anything. I don't expect the virus to be further activated in any way," Kon said.



As for the students who return to their homes, he says that these are places where infection can occur, but he adds that if that happens, milder forms are expected in this population than in others.



As he says, he does not expect any problems in that segment of society either.



Kon pointed out that for chronic patients and those over 65, it is not yet recommended to use public transport, at least for another week.



He estimated that apart from sporadic cases, minor epidemics can still occur.



"It is not impossible for the virus to enter somewhere and infect sensitive people. It is very important that everyone who has a problem reacts immediately", Kon concluded.