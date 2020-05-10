Society 0

82 new cases confirmed, two more people died

In Serbia, as of 3 pm, another 82 people were infected with coronavirus, while two died as a result of the infection

Source: B92
Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane
Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

Thus, the number of infected people increased to 10.114, while 3.006 people were cured.

To date, a total of 215 people have died in Serbia.

In the last 24 hours, 6.059 people were tested, and 140.592 were tested since the beginning of the epidemic.

Prsently, 1.380 are hospitalized, while the death rate in Serbia is 2.13 percent.

Read
Getty Images/WPA Pool
