Society 82 new cases confirmed, two more people died In Serbia, as of 3 pm, another 82 people were infected with coronavirus, while two died as a result of the infection Source: B92 Sunday, May 10, 2020 | 20:35

Thus, the number of infected people increased to 10.114, while 3.006 people were cured.



To date, a total of 215 people have died in Serbia.



In the last 24 hours, 6.059 people were tested, and 140.592 were tested since the beginning of the epidemic.



Prsently, 1.380 are hospitalized, while the death rate in Serbia is 2.13 percent.