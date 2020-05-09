Society Four people died, 89 new cases of infection confirmed Another 89 cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia by 3 pm, and four people died, the Ministry of Health announced Source: B92 Saturday, May 9, 2020 | 17:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Justin Sullivan

A total of 10.032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Republic of Serbia by 3 pm on May 9, 2020.



Since the last report, samples of 5.728 people have been tested, out of which - 89 are positive. 1.437 patients were hospitalized.



There are a total of 43 patients on respirators.



A total of 134.533 people were tested in the Republic of Serbia.



In the last 24 hours, 4 people died.



The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 213.



The total number of cured citizens is 2.732.