Four people died, 89 new cases of infection confirmed

Another 89 cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia by 3 pm, and four people died, the Ministry of Health announced

Source: B92
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Justin Sullivan
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Justin Sullivan

A total of 10.032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Republic of Serbia by 3 pm on May 9, 2020.

Since the last report, samples of 5.728 people have been tested, out of which - 89 are positive. 1.437 patients were hospitalized.

There are a total of 43 patients on respirators.

A total of 134.533 people were tested in the Republic of Serbia.

In the last 24 hours, 4 people died.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 213.

The total number of cured citizens is 2.732.

