Society Loncar: We will not rush with the closure of COVID hospitals The dynamics of closing temporary COVID hospitals will depend on the number of patients with COVID-19, Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar said today Source: Tanjug Friday, May 8, 2020 | 14:55

He added that all patients will have the same treatment, both those infected at the beginning of the epidemic and those infected today.



He emphasized that the closure of COVID hospitals will not be rushed, that control examinations will be scheduled for all cured patients who had more severe forms of the disease, who suffered from severe forms of pneumonia.



"We want to follow them to the end, because we do not know what consequences the disease will leave, how these patients will react to the next cold," Loncar told reporters in Belgrade.



He adds that it is not known what the results will be after the measures are relaxed, whether the number of infected people will increase, because that depends on the responsibility of each individual.



"The dynamics of closing COVID hospitals and returning to the old system of work will depend on the number and condition of patients. When all patients are taken care of, then we will enter the phase of tidying up, cleaning hospitals and returning to the old ones," he explains.



He points out that the purpose of temporary hospitals, which take care of patients without symptoms or with a milder clinical picture, is to prevent infection of patient's family members, but also to monitor the patient's condition.



"If it gets worse, we can see it in time, and transfer the patient to the hospital," he concluded.