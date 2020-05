Society Three more people died of coronavirus, 57 newly infected In the last 24 hours, out of 5.521 people tested, the virus was confirmed in another 57 of them Source: B92 Thursday, May 7, 2020 | 17:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Christopher Furlong

According to the latest data, three more people died as a result of the coronavirus, so total number of coronavirus related deaths is brought to 206.



There are 46 patients on respirators and 2.160 people have been cured so far.



Total number of confirmed cases now stands at 9.848 and the number of people tested at 122.995.