Society Public gatherings are allowed - under two conditions Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said today that two measures are in place regarding public meetings. Thursday, May 7, 2020 | 13:53

Proscribed measures are that they cannot have more than 50 participants and that the rally must be announced to the police at least five days in advance.



The measure proposed by health care professionals is valid for holding public rallies - that the rally cannot have more than 50 participants, and another, stipulated by the Law on Public Gathering, that it must be announced to the competent police station at least five days in advance, explained Stefanovic in a statement to Tanjug agency.



The Minister emphasized that all gatherings that were not convened in accordance with these measures will be declared illegal.



"I ask people not to do so, regardless of motives, because violating these measures can endanger the health of other people and expose these people to sanctions, i.e. misdemeanor penalties," Stefanovic concluded.