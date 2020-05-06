Society Three new deaths; "Profession unanimously in favor of lifting the state of emergency" In the last 24 hours, three people have died, it is said at a media conference on coronavirus in Serbia Source: B92 Wednesday, May 6, 2020 | 16:08 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Francois Nel

In social care institutions, 273 tenants are positive for coronavirus, along with 73 employees.

In the last 24 hours, three people have died, so the number of deceased presently stands at 203.



6.196 people had been tested so far, including 114 new cases who tested positive.



Total number of confirmed cases now stands at 9.791 with 1.750 of those hospitalized.



48 patients are on respirator, while 1.971 patients have recovered so far.



The total number of people tested for the coronavirus is presently 117.474.



According to Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, the death rate in Serbia is 2.07 percent. Asked when social distance will be valid, she states that it is still a basic measure.



"For us, the basic measure is physical distance as long as the virus exists in the population," she says, adding that "wearing masks indoors, and any measures that look banal as ventilating rooms and washing hands, are essential". As she goes on to say, the virus has weakened, but we must not forget about it.



Dr Kon said he insisted on respecting the measures, especially when it comes to urban transportation. "The bus can only be entered with masks and gloves; all employees need to know that," he said.



When asked if the profession was unanimously in favor of lifting the state of emergency, they stated that they had no dilemmas.



"All our expert decisions were unanimous," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said, and Dr Kon added that it is only a matter of time when it will be lifted, and it is already known that the state of emergency will be lifted in the 9th and 10th weeks.



"We didn't have any dilemmas," Dr Kon concluded.



Notwithstanding the lifting of the state of emergency, epidemiological surveillance will continue to be in effect.



Commenting on Dr Nestorovic's statements, Dr Kisic Tepavcevic says that Nestorovic is more optimistic, but that nothing he said is untrue. Just to recall, Dr Nestorovic said earlier this morning that the coronavirus epidemic is already over.



"These are the opinions of one skilled clinical physician," she says. "The information we track goes in that direction," she said. She also added that it would be irresponsible to become infected deliberately in the 21st century and that it could never be recommended.



Dr Kon adds that "while the epidemiologist cannot say that the epidemic is over when there are 114 infected, the clinician can." He also believes that returning to daily life cannot happen too fast.



"They keep the distance though, people go in two at a time, the cafes are full, but there is a distance between them," he says.



The indications for testing remain the same, regardless of the state of emergency, with the potential to expand, especially for travel.



The second wave, according to Dr Kisic Tepavcevic, is something that will happen. She added that we are all ready, that we already know how to behave, while many have acquired immunity as well.