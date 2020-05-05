Society "Still five to 10 times more infected in Serbia"; "Borders will open in summer" VIDEO Deputy Director of the Batut Institute Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said today that the virus is gradually weakening Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 20:27 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV B92

She said that this is also indicated by the fact that in the last 24 hours only about 2.5 percent of those tested positive.



"The trend of what we have observed in recent days continues, and in support of these favorable epidemiological indicators, we see that the activity of the virus is weakening," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic told B92.



This is indicated by the fact that there are fewer and fewer people with the disease, 51 patients are on respirator, she said, adding that there are many cured and more people with mild symptoms and asymptomatic cases.



She adds that it is an indirect indication that the virus is weakening and that its incubation period is prolonged.



He says a study began yesterday that will include 17.000 subjects who will determine the level of antibodies to coronavirus, and that the first phase will test 1.000 people.



"Starting Thursday, all families will be notified by phone, when everything will be explained to them," she said, adding that all family members, as well as children over the age of seven, would have to come to the nearest regional institute if they agreed, to give three to six milliliters of blood.



She said that the families selected to participate will benefit because they will find out how resistant their members are to the virus. She states that the study will measure the level of antibodies, but that she still does not know how long that immunity can last, whether entire life, or as some studies in China have shown - at least 18 months.



Asked when citizens will be able to carry out testing commercially or upon request for travel abroad, Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said it would be performed in the near future.



"Countries will decide what protocols they will have; there is no consensus for now. Testing will be necessary 24 hours or 72 hours before traveling and the like," she said.



He also says that it is still estimated that there are five to 10 times more infected in Serbia than the number of positive cases identified.



She said it was certain that borders would be opened in the summer and that countries would treat the issue differently.