Society 120 more people infected with COVID-19 in Serbia, three more died Three more people have died of coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, bringing total death toll to 200 Source: B92 Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 20:15

With that, the death toll in Serbia has increased to 200, with the death rate now at 2.07 percent.



In Serbia, in the last 24 hours, another 120 cases of coronavirus patients have been confirmed.



4.817 people had been tested in those 24 hours, while 120 of them tested positive for COVID-19.



The total number of people tested is 111.278 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 9.677.



1.855 people have been hospitalized, out of which 1.723 have recovered from COVID-19, while 51 patients are on respirators.