Society 93 new cases of coronavirus infection confirmed, four more deaths in Serbia today Four more deaths and 93 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Serbian Health Care Ministry’s daily report Source: B92 Monday, May 4, 2020 | 16:46 Tweet Share Foto: Getty Emanuele Cremaschi Stringer

Thus the total number of infected increased to 9.557.



The report said that, with four more deaths, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 197.



A total of 2.023 patients have been hospitalized, including 53 on respirators.



A total of 1.574 people have recovered from coronavirus.



The report said that 4.550 people had been tested in the 24 hours, bringing the total tested in Serbia to 106.461.



The largest number of the infected are in Belgrade - 26.75 percent, and in Nis - 13.56 percent.