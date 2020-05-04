Society "When you say 193 dead, it brings regret that this could have been prevented" VIDEO Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, Deputy Director of the Batut Institute, estimated that the course of coronavirus epidemic in Serbia shows that good work has been done. Source: B92, Beta Monday, May 4, 2020 | 10:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG - DIMITRIJE NIKOLIC

She said the virus was still circulating but was no longer as unfamiliar as it was at the start of the pandemic.



"Globally, about 250.000 people have died from the infection, which is less than the number of deaths per year caused by the flu. The difference with this virus is the high rate of spread, the high sensitivity of the population and the fact that we do not have the vaccine, and when there is no vaccine, there remains general prevention measures", Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said.



She also said that the 193 death toll from coronavirus infection "causes regret and sadness for something that could have been prevented".



"The fact is, as in most countries, that the largest number of these persons suffered from chronic illnesses. However, it is certain that the infection did not help the general condition. The bottom line is that we have reported these deaths as something potentially related to this infection," she said.



She estimated that maintaining social distance remains crucial after mitigating restrictive measures and lifting the state of emergency.



Speaking about collective immunity testing in Serbia, she said that a pilot survey would be conducted on a sample of 1.000 citizens these days.



"It is certain that there are people who carried the virus without feeling it. That is why it is important to determine what percentage of citizens are currently immune to the virus," Deputy Director of the Batut Institute said.



She added that in addition to the degree of immunity, that research would also determine the risk factor in family clusters, that is, the likelihood of transmission of the infection in the home, family environment.



"The preparations have started today and the people who are invited can say that they do not want to participate, that is, they have to give written consent, after which they fill out three questionnaires, where ethical standards have been taken into account, and then blood is taken and then they will receive information whether they have acquired immunity so far", Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said.



She added that even after the state of emergency had been lifted, the recommendation for citizens over 65 not to leave their homes remains in effect "until further notice".