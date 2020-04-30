Society Six new coronavirus victims; "If we don't do that, we can undo everything" VIDEO 285 new cases in Serbia registered in Serbia Source: B92 Thursday, April 30, 2020 | 16:16 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV B92

For the last 24 hours, six people have died, two men and four women, bringing death tall to 179 since the start of epidemic.



At the same time, 1.343 patients recovered.



The Crisis Staff team said that 6.703 people were tested in the last 24 hours, and 285 patients were infected with the coronavirus until 3 pm on Wednesday.



A total of confirmed coronavirus cases was 9.009 among 85.645 tested.



To date, 2.479 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 71 who are on respirators.



In Belgrade, the situation slightly worsen and out of 1.843 tested, 90 were positive, higher than in previous days. However, it is still bellow five percent of those infected among the tested.



Curfew starts today from 6 pm and runs until 5 am on Saturday.



On Saturday and Sunday, the ban will start at 6 pm, ending at 5 am, as during weekdays. The elderly will then be able to walk for an hour.



They once again urged that children should not come in contact with their grandparents.



"Children can become infected and have a mild clinical picture. However, they can transmit the virus," immunologist Dr Srdja Jankovic said.