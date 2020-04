Society Media: Final decision reached - Curfew from 6 pm on Thursday to 5 am on Saturday The Crisis Staff adopted a decision on banning movement from Thursday 30 April at 6 pm to Saturday 2 May at 5 am, the media reported Source: B92 Thursday, April 30, 2020 | 13:39 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JAROSLAV PAP/ bs

During that period, citizens over the age of 65 will be able to go outside on two occasion, per an hour, they said.



According to the media, the measure that will apply after curfew is banning gathering of more than two people in a public area.