Society "State of emergency to be lifted soon; Growing number of infected in Belgrade" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said today that he will try to end the state of emergency as soon as possible, but we should not think that the fight is over Source: B92 Thursday, April 30, 2020 | 12:15

He said people would have to live with coronavirus and warned of new data on the number of infected in Serbia.



"The number of infected has calmed down in Nis, so we have a problem with growing numbers in Belgrade. It's just a matter of discipline and responsibility. We will make efforts to lift the state of emergency and ban of movement as soon as possible, but when we abolish it, when we start to live normally, it will be not normal as it was prior to the outburst. We will always have to take care", Vucic said.