Society Decision on May 1 until 3 pm; "The virus will be present on Monday, too" VIDEO Batut Institute Deputy Director Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said that people will have to return to their regular life course, but they must not forget the virus Thursday, April 30, 2020 | 10:05

According to her, there will be a fall in the number of infected in the coming period.



"We all have to make our own rules on how to get back into regular life, but we should not forget about the virus and that it is still circulating," she warned, speaking to Television Prva. Kisic Tepavcevic said that now the emphasis is on the personal responsibility of all of us.



"It was hard for us to accept that the basis of prevention in the 21st century was to wash our hands and keep at a distance," she said.



She said that it was necessary to live without panic, but to correct our behavior.



"To use masks when indoors, not to go to malls without a cause, but only if we need it," she said.



She noted that within a month we had given up kissing and shaking hands because we realized that it was possible and useful.



"It is my expert opinion that this is the last weekend with restrictions of this type, but that does not mean there is no virus on Monday. Nothing will change this situation, no matter whether it's Friday or Monday, and the fact that this virus does exist in our population, to a less extent, but it exists," she said in the morning program of TV Prva.



According to her, there are indicators such as a lower percentage of positivity, fewer infected with a more severe clinical picture.



"We all wished our parents, grandparents to return to normal life, but the return had to be gradual. We need to wear masks indoors," she warned.



She said that outdoors the masks do not have to be worn, but in the store they have to, because we are not sure whether those standing near us are not infected.



"It has been shown that it takes 20 minutes to be next to someone who is infected to get infected. It is important not to be in touch, but to know that it is not quite as simple a transmission as some may think," she said.



Kisic Tepavcevic stated that all countries would open borders and that no one could ban travel in the summer.



"The virus may be gone before the vaccine is made, it is likely to happen, but it has been shown that if we keep our distance, there is less chance to get infected", she concluded.



She stated that a definitive decision on curfew for May Day holidays would be made by 3 pm today.