Society Consultations regarding May Day measures to take place tonight VIDEO Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon said that the health care profession's clear standpoint is that the measures should remain in force before the May Day holidays Source: B92 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 | 18:07

"We have a strong position, at least in the epidemiological part of the Crisis Staff, that it is necessary to remain on strict measure regime this time," Kon said, adding that, as far as he knows, there will be counseling tonight and that this issue will be on the agenda of Crisis Staff tomorrow.



He also said it is not time to relax.



"Let's put it this way. There is a ban on contact. It is important to remember the following. That we must protect the elderly, whatever the situation may be. It is quite clear that the restrictions have to be removed at some point, but we must always keep in our minds that we have to protect those over 65. They don't have to be alone, but we have to protect them by all means", Kon concluded.