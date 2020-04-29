Society "We have reason to be pleased"; "Social distancing really makes sense" VIDEO For the last 24 hours, 227 newly infected, five people died from COVID-19, Serbia’s Crisis Team said on media conference Source: B92 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 | 16:30 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

5559 people were tested in the last 24 hours, and 227 patients were infected with the coronavirus until 3 pm on Wednesday.



A total of confirmed cases of coronavirus is 8.724 among 78.942 tested. To date, 2.470 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 78 who are on respirators.



Three of the deceased are male and two are female.



As Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said, the mortality rate is 1.98 percent.



Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said that the highest number of cases registered was in Belgrade - 2.122, while there are 1.189 registered cases in Nis.



She said that in almost all places in Serbia, some case of coronavirus was registered.



Dr Predrag Kon said that it could be noticed that the virus in Serbia is weakening.



"Caution persists, in smaller places and through gerontology centers the virus is a real problem, it manages to enter and survive. There are fewer positive cases now in large cities than in smaller cities, which is good," epidemiologist Kon said.



"We have reason to be pleased," Dr Kon emphasized.



He added that the contact ban still needs to be in place and that those over 65 must be kept away in particular.



"Contact with the elderly should be banned in our minds," Kon said.



"I would appeal to all of us to be tolerant for a little bit more and to spend these beautiful days in the house because we are protecting both ourselves and our family," Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said.

"The dominant transmission path is through droplets, but it is also possible to experience other pathways from freshly contaminated surfaces," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic explained.



She said that the flu and measles virus was also transmitted in this way, but that there was a vaccine, and those prevention measures were most important when it came to coronavirus.



"Any staying indoors, especially where there are more people, presents a particular risk of spreading the infection," she said.



As she explained, wearing masks is therefore mandatory indoors, but added that it is not necessary to wear the mask outdoors. Kisic Tepavcevic added that it is best to avoid all places where there are many people, and if this is not possible, special care should be taken.



"It's always more advisable to be outdoors than indoors and keep your distance. Physical distance makes sense, no matter how banal it may sound," she explains.



Dr Kisic Tepavcevic and Dr Kon explained that research on the reproduction number is yet to be done.



Dr Kon said the quarantine for people coming from abroad was reduced to 14 days.



"Any trip abroad can cause a difficult epidemiological situation. The whole world has to work together," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said.



She especially thanked the arrival of the doctors from China who assisted Serbia in both conducting tests and offering their professional assistance.



According to epidemiologist Kon, based on the number of tests, the number of positives is declining. He said it was most important to detect the mildest cases in order to isolate them on time because it was the most effective way of suppressing the virus.



"We can't compare this stadium with the beginning. We have a whole new capacity and new conditions compared to the beginning," Dr Kon said.



As he explained, if the conditions for the spread of the virus would re-emerge and if there were no immunity in the population, then everything would start over.



"Will we return the measures? That is the question above all questions, but we cannot know that," Dr Predrag Kon concluded.