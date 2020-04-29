Society Coronavirus reached the most remote villages in Bajina Basta The municipality of Bajina Basta is one of the hotspots of the coronavirus in the Zlatibor district, since after Uzice, it has the highest number of infected Source: RINA Wednesday, April 29, 2020 | 11:15 Tweet Share Foto-iliustracija: T.K.

Currently, 25 people are positive for the new virus, and three new cases have been confirmed this morning.



The contagion also reached the most remote villages on the mountain Tara, and is suspected to have been brought by tourists. Numerous citizens across Serbia have sought the rescue of the virus in nature, and this has apparently resulted in a large number of those infected in Bajina Basta.



"The coronavirus has come to our municipality from other places. The guests who came to the mountain had symptoms but thought it was a common cold, they did not take the whole situation seriously and that spread the infection", Bajina Basta Mayor Radomir Filipovic said.