Society Final decision tomorrow: "It is possible to shorten the curfew for May Day holidays" Changes to the curfew for May Day holidays are possible, epidemiologist Dr Branislav Tiodorovic said Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | 22:27

However, a final decision will be made tomorrow.



As he stated, the detailed assessment will be done tomorrow, and his position, as well as the position of the profession, is to keep the measures.



"But the curfew does not have to start at 6 pm, it does not have to start on Thursday, it can start as of Friday. There is a lot of pressure from the public to end that curfew for the holidays," he says.



"Most people respect the measure, but there are also five percent who will say on May 1st - cold beer, hot lamb - and destroy everything we've done so far," he says.



He also told TV Pink that the end of the first half of the fight with the coronavirus could be "not before the end of May."



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will make a guest appearance on RTS tomorrow, with media saying that future measures on curfew for May Day holidays and the possibility of lifting a state of emergency will be one of the topics of the this TV interview.