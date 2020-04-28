Society Six new coronavirus victims; Imposed restrictions will be relaxed as of today According to the latest data, there are 222 new cases of coronavirus infection in Serbia, a press conference announced Source: B92 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | 16:26 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV B92

Six people have died, three men and three women, bringing total number of dead to 168, while 1.260 patients recovered, and 79 of them are presently on respirators.



5.446 people were tested in the last 24 hours, and 222 patients were infected with the coronavirus until 3 pm today.



A total of confirmed cases of coronavirus is 8.497, out of 73.363 tested.



2.517 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals so far.



The percentage of infected people in Serbia’s population is 0.12 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.98 percent.



Dr Branislav Tiodorovic said that as of today some measures introduced to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 would be relaxed. With that regards, parks and promenades start working today, with respecting social distancing measures.



Besides, according to Branislav Tiodorovic, an epidemiologist, outdoor sports practice is also allowed as of Tuesday, while the opening of outdoor sports premises will have to wait for permission.



Moreover, as of May 4, after the Labor Day, public transport will restart in Novi Sad and Kragujevac, while in Belgrade and Nis, public transportation vehicles will drive people again as of May 8. However, air conditions won't be switched on.



On the same day, May 4, the shopping centers will reopen, railway and road traffic will resume, and the outdoor and indoor restaurants and cafes may open, under specific condition to respect all the measures, including the social distancing measure.



As of May 11, the kindergartens and school daycare facilities will be opened for children whose parents have to work, and no one can take care of them.



As for the air traffic, it will restart as of May 18, with respecting strict prevention measures.



As for the issue of easing of measures for May Day, the profession gives a negative answer.



"We see the end of the epidemic and we do not need to ruin everything we've done so far because of the loss of patience," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said.



Vlasotince is a new hotspot of coronavirus in Serbia.



"They reached peak a few days following Easter holiday. It clearly shows what happens when all the measures are not respected. This is under control for now. It's not the nursing home, it's the general population," Tiodorovic said.