Society Brnabic: We've made it Prime Minister Ana Brnabic addressed MPs of the Serbian Parliament today at the first emergency session Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | 14:14 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG / TARA RADOVANOVIC / an

She noted that Serbia has the lowest coronavirus mortality rate of 1.9 percent, compared to the countries in this part of Europe.



Brnabic said that Serbia is the third country with the largest number of tests performed per 100.000 inhabitants, and expressed her expectation that it would already be in second place today.



“Today, when we are on the downward trajectory of the epidemic, we see that the rate of positives is around 5.8 percent compared to the total number tested. And although we still cannot declare victory, but have the reason to believe that if we maintain discipline and crisis management, it seems to me that we can say that we have succeeded in what we have set out to do”, Brnabic said.



She emphasized that the health system in Serbia endured, that it never crashed and kneeled, stating that there was capacity to accommodate all infected, medical teams, respirators, medicines…



"We didn't have to choose which life to save," Brnabic said. The Prime Minister also pointed out that the lives of the oldest citizens were largely preserved, which was one of the goals in this fight, while the other was to preserve the health system.



"We have fought with heart and knowledge with our profession for the lives of citizens with the tremendous help of, first and foremost, a partner from China. We should say this and not be ashamed. We will remain eternally grateful also to our partners from the EU, who themselves have faced the pandemic and huge human casualties, but also Russia, USA, UAE, Norway, Hungary… ”, Brnabic concluded.



Brnabic underscored that she is proud of her country and how it has dealt with the pandemic, as well as where we are today and how we prepared for everything that comes after the pandemic.



“I am proud of our citizens, our institutions, the team that the Government of Serbia makes with the President of Serbia and all our experts, as well as our doctors and medical staff, healthcare professionals and everyone who was on the front line. I want to extend the greatest gratitude to them on behalf of the whole government”, she said.



Brnabic recalled that the first identified case in Serbia was on March 6 this year and that case was imported from Italy, stating that 58 people had been tested before with symptoms similar to COVID-19. Testing began on February 13 when the first suspicious case appeared, and all were negative.



She also stated that we have faced with the first death on March 20.