Italian Foreign Minister: We will never forget Serbia's gesture of friendship PHOTO

Italian Foreign Minister: We will never forget Serbia's gesture of friendship
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio says Italy will never forget the gesture of friendship of Serbia during the coronavirus pandemic Source: Tanjug Monday, April 27, 2020 | 23:55

"I visited Balkans in February. It was a quick but intense mission that allowed me to stop in Serbia and meet with President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and my Serbian counterpart, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic," he wrote on Facebook.



He added that he had immediately established "good friendship and loyal collaboration" with them.



The Italian minister pointed out that in those days when he visited the Balkan countries, Serbia donated four million protective masks to Italy.



"We will never forget the gesture. The Italian people will not forget who was close to them", Di Maio points out.



Di Maio recalled that Serbia, like other countries in the Balkan Peninsula, has long been striving to join the EU.



"These are the countries we have always been close to, as evidenced by my visit in February," the Italian Minister says.



Di Maio adds that solidarity and friendship are the fundamental European values, which, he said, must open its horizons.