Society "This may be the beginning of the end": 6 people have died According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the number of coronavirus patients in Serbia has increased by 233 in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Monday, April 27, 2020 | 16:00 Tweet Share Tanjug printskrin

Six people, three men and three women had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of dead in Serbia to 162.



3.214 people were tested in the last 24 hours, and 233 patients tested positive until 3 pm on Monday, while since the epidemic outbreak, 8.275 people were tested positive.



To date, 67.919 people have been tested for the coronavirus.



A total of 2.701 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 85 who are on respirators, with a mortality rate being 1.96.



In 30 social care institutions, the presence of the virus was confirmed.



"The total number of those tested is slightly lower than in the previous days," Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said, explaining that it could be because of the weekend.



She reiterated that the expert opinion based on healthcare experience of other countries is such that we should endure a little bit more, regardless of what the decision of the state summit will be about the upcoming curfew for the Labor Day holidays.



"We've just been confined to homes, and it's sunny outside, it's not pleasant for anyone to be indoors people do not accept the fact that it's not time to go back to normal," she says.



When it comes to the number of deaths in the geriatric center in Nis, that number is over 30, and when it comes to Negotin - 47 tenants and employees were transported to the Nis Clinic.



"There are always more things that can come to mind, but considering that these are tenants of a facility who do not leave the institution, two things are possible - either an unauthorized visit or one of the employees brought in a virus," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said.



She added that new hotspots have been detected, but it is not of higher intensity. However, every jump is monitored, and the largest number of infected is when virus is spread in nursing homes.



"From the very beginning, part of the measures is aimed at the elderly population," Dr Goran Stevanovic said, explaining that it is necessary to take care because the most severe cases were observed precisely in the oldest population. "



"This may be the beginning of the end," he adds.



When asked if it was possible to change the decision on curfew, Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said that an expert opinion had already been declared and what decision would be made in the end, she wouldn't know.



"It's hard to explain to kids why they can't go out. I say it from a professional point of view why it would be good for us to be patient for a while."



She states that when curfew is lifted in the coming period, we should remain cautious.



"The virus is circulating in our population," she adds.



The time will come when more and more pensioners will return to their regular life activities, Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said.