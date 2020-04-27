Society Sudden deterioration in Zlatibor district In the last 24 hours, 49 individuals were tested from the Zlatibor district, whereas nine were tested positive for coronavirus. Two more died. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 27, 2020 | 10:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Thus, the district records 106 confirmed cases of infection, and two new deaths have been confirmed.



The Institute for Public Health of Uzice announced that three new positive cases of Xiv 19 were reported in Pozega and Bajina Basta, two in Priboj and one in Arilje, while the men from Nova Varos and Uzice, aged 87 and 65, died.



From the onset of the epidemic to date, 926 people have been tested and the largest number of people who have been ill and cured in the Zlatibor district have been recorded by Uzice and Bajina Basta with 30 and 21 infected and five recovered respectively.



Arilje and Nova Varos followed with 11 and 10 confirmed cases, respectively, and one patient from Nova Varos was healed.



Prijepolje, Priboj and Pozega recorded nine patients each and two recovered from Priboj and Pozega and one from Prijepolje.



Sjenica has registered five positive and one recovered, while Cajetina has two confirmed cases of infection and these patients have recovered.



So far, a total of 19 patients have been recovered.



The number of deaths from coronavirus in the Zlatibor district is nine, two each from Prijepolje, Arilje and Nova Varos and three more from Uzice, Bajina Basta and Priboj.



Kosjeric is the only municipality in the district that has no cases of COVID-19 infection.



Just to recall, due to the difficult situation Vlasotince last night, because of a large number of newly infected, this municipality asked the Crisis Staff to delay the republican mitigation measures announced for today.