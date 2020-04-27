Society New hotspot in Serbia? They ask the Crisis Staff not to mitigate the measures Vlasotince is the new hotspot of COVID-19, due to the the large number of newly infected, they call on Crisis Staff to postpone announced mitigation of measures Source: B92 Monday, April 27, 2020 | 10:19 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Emanuele Cremaschi stringer

According to the latest figures, the number of newly infected in the Vlasotince municipality is 72, which is 16 more than yesterday, the local site Vlasotince.info reported.



The emergency headquarters of Vlasotince municipality therefore requested the Republic Crisis Staff to postpone the implementation of relaxed measures in the area of Vlasotince municipality last night.



These are measures that are set to take effect today, approved by the Crisis Staff on 24 April.



"Given that the Vlasotince municipality has less than 30.000 inhabitants and 72 are infected with the coronavirus, we believe that it currently represents one of the largest hotspot in southeastern Serbia, but also in the country on the whole, and that these measures should be postponed for at least 10 days in order to prevent the spread of the contagion", reads a memo sent to the Republic Crisis Staff.