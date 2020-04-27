Society New single of "The Rolling Stones" in three days has become both a hit and an anthem The latest single "Living in a Ghost Town", released on Thursday, became the anthem in the fight against coronavirus, a number one hit in more than 20 countries Source: Tanjug Monday, April 27, 2020 | 09:20 Tweet Share Foto: GettyImages, Rich Fury

It's a song of an apocalyptic title that will resonate over time, Mick Jagger said for the "Apple Music" group, adding that the song was written last year but has adapted part of the text to the current situation, according to US media.



"Keith Richards and I had the idea to release the song but edited it," said Jagger on the occasion of a new single released after a long break and the first original material after "Doom and Gloom" and "One more shot."



"Living in a Ghost Town" is a lament over life that has restrictions, with verses that can relate to those who are forced into isolation and social distance worldwide. Mick Jagger has opined that he thought the tune “would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now.”



“Life was beautiful, then we all got locked down”, the text reads, adding, "Please let this be over. Feel like a ghost, living in a ghost town."



Last week, band members who, like everyone else, were in isolation, took part in a charity concert sponsored by WHO, organized by Lady Gaga, performed the hit "You Can't Always Get What You Want".



Part of the new song is, as Jagger says, ended up in isolation, but stresses that there is no substitute for the time the band members spend together.



He added that it was difficult to say and estimate when the band could return for a world tour, postponed due to the pandemic lockdown.



"We don't know what will happen to the tour. We don't even know when the next football game is. We don't know anything," he said, regretting that many people lost their jobs, but not because they weren't doing well but because of something else.



"Many ended up jobless, and they are not to blame. The circumstances are out of control. One cannot say 'I was doing bad and I screwed up, so I have no job,'" Jagger said, adding that now people have more to worry about.



"These are difficult times, but for some, it's harder", he added.