Society 263 people newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia, a total of 8.042 Daily press conference said that there are 263 positive on COVID-19, with five more deaths Sunday, April 26, 2020 | 17:00

Two women and three men have died, epidemiologist Predrag Kon confirmed.



Out of 4.365 COVID-19 tests that were performed in the last 24 hours, 263 were positive.



Serbia now has the total of 8.042 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 1.182 patients have recovered so far.



The total of 3.044 patients have been hospitalised and 85 were on respirators.



Up till now, the number of tested patients in Serbia stands at 64.303.



In Serbia, 545 healthcare workers were infected with COVID-19.



Coronavirus was confirmed in 561 tenants and 149 employees in social care and nursing homes.



Kon said 88 children were infected with COVID-19, adding that the capacities for their hospital treatment are full.



"Half of those children are from Belgrade, half are from other parts of Serbia," Kon said, noting that the children have a milder clinical picture.

"Protective masks required in public transportation, indoors and shops"

Foto: TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC

Kon said the coronavirus had no intention of leaving us, and what we had at our disposal are measures of social distancing.



"The isolation measures are beginning to deplete, and now we have to make sure, with distancing measures at various levels, that the virus is transmitted as little as possible. What will be its transmission during the summer, we will see," Kon concluded.



According to him, the measures will be evaluated and communicated as they are most rational at that moment.



"The risk will not go away, it can only be reduced to the smallest extent," he said.



"Controversial information is coming from the world, which means that all this will take a very long time. We will only know for ourselves when we do the research," Kon said.



Kon said the medical team at the Crisis Staff did not think it would be necessary to open kindergartens before June 1, but that it would certainly have to be earlier.



He noted that emergency measures would continue to be in force, although the state of emergency will be lifted.



"There will be such measures, especially when it comes to indoors," Kon concluded.



Kon added that it was necessary to use protective masks in public transport, indoors and shops.



"But all this is at the level of a recommendation or a ban, it does not depend on the profession. If this is the general standpoint of the society, then it will be banned. I don't know if punitive measures will be introduced again. The profession will do nothing but give recommendations", Kon concluded.

Seniors can go for a walk every day, one hour, 600 meters from home

Foto: TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC

Minister Branislav Nedimovic said that the Government of Serbia has made a decision that citizens over the age of 65 can go for a walk every day from 6 pm to 1 am staring from Monday, April 27, no more than 600 meters from the place of residence.



Shops will be open on Thursday from 4 to 7 am for them.



He confirmed that curfew will run from 6 pm on Thursday to Monday, May 4, until 5 am.



Nedimovic said that a temporary hospital would most likely be closed in the Student House in Nis.



"We can say that we have completed this phase of the Nis fight," he said.



Talking about the situation in the Nisava district, Nedimovic said that there was a lot of misinformation, especially about Gornja Toponica, where there was "some misinformation".



"What people logically did at that specialist facility is worthy of any praise. They had 8 infected and 6 employed at one time," he explained.



As he noted, the problem in Nis escalated when 200 social welfare users were transported to the Clinical Center in Nis.



"We now have more than 300 vacant beds in KC Nis and more than 100 vacant respirators," Nedimovic said.



Nedimovic said he saw with his own eyes the decision of the Ministry of Health to recruit 120 doctors and 90 nurses in Nis, offering them full time contract.