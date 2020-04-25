Society "Vinciamo insieme! Coraggio, Italia, la Serbia è con voi" Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Serbian people and authorities today for the assistance they have sent to Italy Source: Tanjug Saturday, April 25, 2020 | 22:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ FABIO FRUSTACI

Today, medical equipment was shipped in for airplanes from Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, while four more will go tomorrow, and European Integration Minister Jadranka Joksimovic handed a donation to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome.



"One loud and clear thank you, one heartfelt thanks to the whole Serbian nation, to its people, the Government of Serbia, the President of Serbia, the Minister for European Integration, who came and delivered assistance consisting of medical equipment and masks for our doctors, our medical professionals and for our forces of law and order", Di Maio told Tanjug.



The head of Italian diplomacy said that many countries had helped, but that Serbia was in the lead.



"It was the equipment we have been looking for around the world in the last month and a half. It was a tremendous effort, often rewarded by the friendship expressed by many countries, and Serbia was among the countries that helped us the most. We have been delivered assistance which has just arrived from the eight planes that will come. For this I thank the people of Serbia, for the friendship it showed us and the friendship it has always shown us and which has always kept us united", Di Maio concluded.



"Italy has always provided unprecedented assistance to Serbia on our European path, it is one of our most significant trading partners, Italian companies employ dozens of people in our country, feeding the families of our people ... Our job is to be so close to the people who love Serbia, and we also love Italy, we support it in hard times", President Vucic said earlier during the day upon sending equipment to Italy.



He noted that we had received help from Italy numerous times in the past and that this was our chance to show that we knew how to express gratitude.



"There are two million surgical masks, two million epidemiologic masks here. So, big numbers are involved. A million gloves, 100.000 protective medical suits needed for the doctors. Maybe we could have done more, but we think that from a small country like Serbia, it is significant gesture".



On one of the boxes, Vucic wrote: "Vinciamo insieme! Coraggio, Italia, la Serbia è con voi".



"As I wrote on this box, 'We will win together, be brave, Italy, Serbia is with you,'" Vucic said.