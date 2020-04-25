Society 7 new deaths in Serbia; "We don't know how the virus will behave in the summer" VIDEO 296 new patients confirmed, seven more died of COVID-19, bringing death toll to 151 Source: B92 Saturday, April 25, 2020 | 16:16 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

As said, a total of 531 users and 131 employees in 30 social care institutions in the country were infected.



According to Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, a total of 169 cases were registered at the Gerontology Center in Nis. Those who recovered have been returned to the Center.



Of the total of 5.051 tested persons, 296 were positive to the coronavirus, which brings us to 7.779 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Serbia.



The total of 3.135 patients are hospitalized and 91 are on respirators, while todate, 1.152 patients have recovered in Serbia.



"Over 5.000 people have been tested, the highest number so far and we are by far the most tested of all in the region," said provincial health secretary Zoran Gojkovic.



"Negotin is our new and now hotspot and all our epidemiology teams are there. Most of them are probably from the gerontology center," Gojkovic said.



He stressed that much more would need to be done to restore the health system following the epidemic. "As the virus continues to live with us, we have to learn to live with the virus," the provincial secretary of health said.



According to Darija Kisic-Tepavcevic, of seven confirmed death cases, four were tenants of the Gerontology Centre in Nis, which proves that elderly population is most vulnerable to COVID-19.



"The goal for all of us was to stop the exponential spread of the virus in our population because it was impossible to prevent it from entering our population," she added.



Dr Kisic Tepavcevic also said that the largest number of people infected with coronavirus had no symptoms in the last 24 hours.



"We do not know how the virus will behave in the summer. It is up to us to try to prevent the second wave by social distancing," Dr Zoran Gojkovic said, adding thatall health workers in Serbia have necessary protective equipment.



After questions by the journalists, he also referred to the holding of elections and said that as long as the state of emergency is in effect, no one will talk about politics.