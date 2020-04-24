Society There are 207 coronavirus infected in Serbia In the last 24 hours, another 207 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, it was announced at a press conference Source: B92 Friday, April 24, 2020 | 23:58 Tweet Share Foto: Getty Christopher Furlong

3.563 people had been tested in those 24 hours, out of which 207 people had tested positive for coronavirus.



A total of 3.164 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospital, including 95 who are on respirators, while 1.094 patients have recovered.



7.483 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Serbia to date and 54.887 people have been tested for the coronavirus so far.



Five more people had died in the previous 24 hours, bringing death toll to 144.