The test run of the final exams for eighth graders: today, combined assessment test The eighth graders take the combined test online today as part of a small graduation test. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 24, 2020 | 10:55

The test with questions from biology, chemistry, physics, history, geography will be first handled by students from Vojvodina from 8 am to 12 pm, followed by Belgrade from 12 am to 4 pm, and students from the rest of Serbia will be able to access the My Classroom platform from 4 pm to 9.30 pm.



The purpose of the test is to provide students with an insight into whether they have progressed to the expected standards of achievement in the subjects covered in the final exam and, where necessary, to pay additional attention to specific subject areas in relation to the results of the final exam.



After the test time has elapsed (after 9.30 pm) by logging back into the My Classroom platform, students will be able to see the solutions to the test tasks that they did that day.



Task analyzes with all three tests from the small graduation trial will be broadcast on the third channel of the RTS on Saturday from 12.00 to 2.30 pm.



Analysis of the Serbian language test will run from 12 to 12.45, mathematics from 12.45 to 13.45 and a combined test from 13.45 to 14.30.