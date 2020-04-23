Society Kon: "May Day Holidays - the last chance to spoil everything we've done so far" VIDEO According to the latest information, five new deaths have been confirmed in Serbia by 3 pm Source: B92 Thursday, April 23, 2020 | 18:18 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV B92

Four men and one woman died. There are 96 patients on the respirator.



A total of 622 healthcare workers were infected.



2.688 people had been tested, out of which 162 were tested positive.



A total of 7.276 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Serbia to date out of a total of 51.324 people who have been tested so far.



Recently, there has been a marked decrease in the number of newly infected people in Vojvodina.



"In Vojvodina, the situation has been satisfactory for a week now. We have a constant drop in the number of new patients. From the KCV, I think 131 patients were discharged and according to the data, we have 75 who are at the Infectious Clinic of that hospital," Zoran Gojkovic said.



"The results show that we are coming out of this situation. Excesses, if they do occur, can hardly raise this virus to cause what it has caused so far. Whether it is up to the virus or the measures taken time will tell," Kon said, adding that, unlike the epidemic in Serbia, the pandemic in the southern hemisphere is "on fire".



"They are less developed and it could make problems there, and this is already being noticed. The virus's return to the Northern Hemisphere has become increasingly articulated by the WHO," he added.



Kon said coming out meant getting out of the epidemic and that only a sporadic detection of the disease was expected in the coming period.



The conference also dealt with the issue how many oncology health workers were infected. Although Gojkovic did not have an answer at the first moment, he received information during the conference that there were 12 infected, while there were 64 of them.



"People who work at the Institute of Oncology cannot be equipped with equipment that is in ambulance dispensaries. Not because it is missing, but because it is not appropriate. Not everyone can walk in suits. This is not medically done and therefore healthcare professionals are especially sensitive", he said.



Kon stated that there is no hotspots of coronavirus in Serbia at this time.



"It is known that the percentage was highest around Nis, Jagodina, Cuprija, Paracin, Prokuplje. This is gradually being extinguished, we do not have any serious hotspots, it is below 15%, in most cases even below 10%, Vojvodina is doing fine, Belgrade is above 6%", he said, adding that his view was that we should not travel because there was a danger not only of getting infected but also of bringing and then transmitting the infection.



Experts did not have an answer to the question whether there were infected at the Clinic for Eye Diseases in Belgrade.



The epidemiological profession also advocates that the measures remain in force during the May Day holidays. Kon thinks this is "the last moment when what we could spoil everything we've done so far". He added that he did not think anything should have been done differently for Djurdjevdan.