Society Vucic announces curfew for the weekend from Friday to Monday This weekend's curfew will run from 5 pm on Friday until 5 am on Monday, B92.net informally learns. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made similar announcement Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, April 23, 2020 | 11:08 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JAROSLAV PAP/ bs

Still, the final decision of curfew will be known today.



In addition, the curfew will last slightly longer for May Day holidays - unofficially, we find out that it will last from 6 pm on Thursday until Monday at 5 am.



A decision has not yet been made, but in the opinion of the profession, it would be the best solution in order not to jeopardize optimistic forecasts regarding the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia.



Earlier, Dr Predrag Kon confirmed that the curfew could be in effect for May 1st and Djurdjevdan, and a similar announcement was made by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.



"There is no relaxation for us and it should not be, I know many will be angry now, but doctors are in favor of extending the ban on movement for at least two more weeks, especially on weekends," he said, which means that this weekend's curfew will run from 5 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.