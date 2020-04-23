Society Vesic: When the profession confirms, Belgrade will open kindergartens within 24 hours Belgrade Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic told TV Prva that Belgrade's kindergartens will be open when healthcare professionals determine. Source: B92 Thursday, April 23, 2020 | 10:22 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva, screenshot

"When epidemiologists propose and the government makes a decision, then Belgrade will do it," Vesic said, adding that the city of Belgrade has identified all kindergartens.



The Deputy Mayor of Belgrade adds that it is not yet known when the kindergartens will be open, but if the profession says that kindergartens can be opened, Belgrade will be able to open the kindergartens in 24 hours. Natasa Stanisavljevic, city secretary for social protection, says that all shelters and employees within the children's shelters have been tested for coronavirus, both children and adults.



"The city of Belgrade has done preventive testing at a children's shelter and an adult shelters," Natasa Stanisavljevic said, adding that the users of the shelters are negative to coronavirus.



Several workers who have been positive for the virus are undergoing treatment, she says.



She also states that everything that enters the shelter is being controlled.



There is security at the market entrance, but the situation is not ideal, as in supermarkets, but according to Vesic, they are safe.