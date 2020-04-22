Society No mitigation of measures for at least two more weeks There is no relaxation of the measures for at least two more weeks, Dr Stevanovic said, Minister Loncar adds that the decision on curfew will be known tomorrow. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 | 15:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/Sascha Schuermann

In Serbia, four people have died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus.



A total of 3.281 people were tested in that period, 224 of who tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7.114.



The bulletin said that 3.226 patients have been hospitalized, with 103 patients on respirators.



A total of 48.636 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Serbia.



So far, 1.025 people have recovered and 134 have died from coronavirus.



"The epidemic can still return if we show disrespect for the measures," Dr Goran Stevanovic said.



Dr Srdja Jankovic states that measures with relief must be implemented even more firmly, and if the attention remains firm, we can hope for a positive outcome.



"It's a very dangerous thought that we beat the virus," he explains.



If patients are unsure whether they are experiencing an allergy or the onset of coronavirus, patients should consult physicians and specialist facilities that are open during an epidemic.



Fewer than 10 people at the Institute of Oncology are positive for coronavirus, Minister Loncar said, adding that it is impossible for cancer patients to be tested every time they come to the Institute.



"Everything was done to prevent it and keep the number to a minimum," Loncar says.



Asked if anyone would be responsible for the equipment supply shortfalls, the minister said he would analyze what was happening.



"Overall analysis will take a couple of months, if not more than a year," he says.



Loncar adds that we must be proud of the result we have, but that it is not the time to relax.



Asked why no one from the Crisis Staff condemned the "surrealism" that, according to Insider journalists, is being promoted on TV Pink, Dr Srdja Jankovic states that only proven therapies come to mind and that this is a sufficient answer to that question.



Among SPC priests, there are persons infected with coronavirus, and those in charge will determine where and when they became infected.



Mitigation of the measures is conditional and depends on monitoring the epidemic curve, and according to Dr Jankovic, it is not possible to say what will be done after Djurdjevdan.



Respirators were bought wherever they could be bought, says Minister Loncar. But how many respirators were purchased cannot be said until the contracts have been signed. Some of the respirators are in Serbia, but a number have not yet arrived.



"You have to arrange transportation now that there are no flights, and ensure that they do not resell until you provide transportation," Loncar says.



For all oncology patients who can be tested - they will be tested, and if there is no time, patients will receive therapy.



"The most important thing is not to endanger anyone's life," he says, explaining that human life, health and the protection of medical personnel are paramount.



Dr Srdja Jankovic states that 3 babies and about 30 children have been infected, but it is important that all are well.



"Further measures depend on the outcome. What results will be taken. Experts are considering what would be the best result. We need to get used to living with coronavirus. Whatever measures are taken, we will not go without a mask, we will keep a distance of 2 meters", Loncar says.



Loncar adds that families are allowed to drive in a car even though there are more than two of them.



The decline in the percentage of positive tests out of the total number of tested will not be a sufficient condition for lifting the measures, Dr Goran Stevanovic said, adding that we cannot expect the relaxation of the measures for at least two more weeks.



"These are encouraging figures, but there is no room for relaxation. We should not expect relaxation of measures in terms of complete freedom of movement for at least two more weeks," Stevanovic noted.



The decision on curfew is likely to be known tomorrow, according to Minister Loncar.