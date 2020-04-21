Society "At the end of May, we can expect a positive outcome; The next two weeks are crucial" Director of the Institute "Dr Milan Jovanovic Batut" Verica Jovanovic said that at the end of the next month, we can expect great relaxation of imposed measures Source: RTS Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 22:58 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

She added that this relaxation is not only about precaution but also about all the negative health outcomes.



She indicated that the preventive measures recommended by the profession have now become part of the code of conduct.



Jovanovic said that the next two weeks are very significant, especially the next one regarding the situation with the coronavirus in Serbia.



"We started with mitigation of the measures and that is a good sign. Mere lifting of the restrictive measures gives a great opportunity for life to go on, but we should remain cautious", Dr Jovanovic told RTS.