Society 260 new cases of coronavirus in Serbia, bringing total number of infected to 6.890 According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, 260 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 15:20

In the last 24 hours, 3.540 people have been tested and a total of 45.355 people tested so far.



Five more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing death toll in Serbia to 130.



So far, 977 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 101 patients are on respirators.



Asked if the worst is yet to come, as soon as the mitigating of the measures began, Dr Predrag Kon replies that the pandemic is showing its continuation.



"The big question is how big the potential of the virus will be next year and in the forthcoming years," Dr Kon explains, adding that the big question for each country is how prepared it is.



Dr Loncar adds that we will have to learn to live with the coronavirus.



"It is best to understand that the coronavirus is with us and that we will have to live with it," the health minister explained.



According to him, a gradual easing of measures was immediately accepted. "Most importantly, and we've been talking about this for 2-3 weeks, that the measures that have been introduced for the elderly should be relaxed," Kon said, explaining that this was done by giving them permission to go out three times a week.



According to him, it will be different when the transport begins operating - "It will get more serious", but we must return to a regular life at some point.



"Any kind of giving up of life inevitably leads to an elan decrease, we have to start our lives and we must obey all the critics of harsh measures. If we had listened to them at the start of outbreak, then everyone would have been aware of having hundreds dead in a short time. The curfew made people realize how important it is to stick to the measures", he said. He states that we cannot foresee how things will evolve in advance, except for a week or two.



"There is no need to worry about loosening up the measures. Those involved in economics and government will do a tremendous job of bringing us back to life, and our job is that this bringing life back does not jeopardize public health", he says.



"The nurseries will have to start working, there is no other way out", Dr Kon said.



Employers will need to comply with the prescribed measures when it comes to getting workers back to work. Minister Loncar states that hundreds of respirators have been procured and says that the protective equipment was available to all necessary medical facilities.



"By purchasing equipment, we have avoided the worst, protecting health care workers in the process", Loncar said. As for chloroquine, Loncar states that he was contacted with the chronic patients who cannot do without chloroquine and therefore anyone who brings proof that they use it will be able to buy it.



What matters is that the situation is getting better and better for us.



"When we have our first days without fatalities, then we can celebrate, not before that," Dr Kon concluded.



According to Loncar, it is extremely ridiculous to talk about vaccines and medicine, because they are still missing.